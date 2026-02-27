Six Iowa authors to be featured at weekend book-signing event

A half dozen writers from across Iowa will be spotlighted at a weekend book festival. Event organizer Jan Danielson Kaiser says the list includes author Devon Kimbro, a 32-year-old from the Des Moines metro.

He’ll be touting his debut novel, “The Chronicles of the Magus Bloodline,” what’s billed as a thrill ride combining powerful spellcraft with futuristic technology. “His book is about a werewolf. It’s a fun read,” she says. “He is obviously into thrillers and magic and secrets.”

The book fest will also feature 14-year-old Sami DeWall, a student at Van Meter High school, who’s promoting her first novel, “Fallen Dreams.”

Danielson Kaiser says author J. Susanne Wilson is an Ames-based historical fiction writer who’s inspired by the myths of Bronze Age Greece, and she’ll be offering her latest work. “The title is ‘The Death and Life of Iphigenia,’ and it’s a Greek legend,” she says.

All of the authors will be appearing on Saturday at Beaverdale Books in Des Moines.

“It’s really great when we have six authors and they span such a diverse offering of genres,” Danielson Kaiser says, “from nonfiction on leadership, to a 14-year-old that is talking about a coming-of-age story.”

She calls this an excellent opportunity for book lovers to meet Iowa authors one-on-one, hear their stories, and get a photo and an autograph.

“This is a good way, especially with local debut authors, to get them to come in, share their work,” she says, “just to have the opportunity to meet some of the people right here in our community that are doing some great writing.”

Other authors being featured include: Logan Capesius of Johnston, Alan Feirer of Des Moines, and Jason Liegois of Fort Madison.