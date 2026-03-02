Arrest made in fatal Marshalltown shooting

Marshalltown police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that left one person dead, three wounded.

Officers found two victims who had been shot and the suspect had fled on foot.

The victims were then taken to Unity Point hospital for treatment, one of the victims died from their injuries.

A short time after the original two victims arrived at the hospital two more gunshot victims were admitted to the hospital.

This morning the MPD announced the arrest of 29-year-old Allen James Hart from Mount Pleasant.

Hart has been charged with three crimes including intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent.

Names of the victims have not been released and the three remaining victims have been released from the hospital.

Zach Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown