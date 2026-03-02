Central Iowa homeowner shoots, wounds intruder

Des Moines police say a woman is jailed after being shot during a weekend incident.

Responding to a 911 call late Saturday, Des Moines police found an intruder had been shot multiple times.

The homeowner told officers he heard someone yelling in his back yard, then pounding on his back door.

When he unlocked the door, he says the woman forced her way in and attacked him, so the homeowner fired a handgun.

The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Stannita Wilson.

After she was released from the hospital, Wilson was charged with burglary.

Police say the two didn’t know each other and the homeowner was not charged.