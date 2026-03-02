Identities released for 3 people found dead in Mason City home

Police have identified the three people found dead in a north Iowa home Saturday evening.

Mason City Police Chief Mike McKelvey says the dead are 33-year-old Morgan Lee Tarr, 39-year-old Shey William Pals, and 73-year-old Larry Gene Walker, all of Mason City. Walker was the owner of the property.

McKelvey said Saturday that the investigation so far found no signs of foul play or struggle. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies on all three individuals.

No additional information will be released at this time.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)