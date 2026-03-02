Iowa DNR holding sessions on changes in hunting and fishing regulations

The Iowa DNR will hold a series of listening session across the state starting today.

The DNR’s Pete Hildreth says they want to get input on proposed changes in hunting and fishing regulations.

“These sessions offer a direct opportunity to provide feedback to our staff before formal proposals are submitted to the Natural Resource Commission,” Hildreth explains.

He says input from the from past meetings has led to significant regulation changes. “Including adjustments to Canada goose seasons, raccoon hunting dates, and antlerless deer quotas. We encourage all the public to attend, ask questions, and share their perspective on the topics,” he says.

Hildreth says the sessions are also a way for people to discuss the highlights of the recent seasons. “For example, folks that are interested in understanding or hearing how the 25-26 deer season went, that’s an opportunity for people to hear that,” he says.

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. today at the Waverly Public Library. Hildreth says the complete schedule of meetings is available on the DNR’s website.