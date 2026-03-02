Sherman is first Iowa GOP candidate for governor to file nominating petitions

Brad Sherman, a pastor from Williamsburg who’s a candidate for governor, has filed the paperwork to get on the Republican Primary ballot this June.

To qualify for the primary, statewide candidates must submit nominating petitions signed by thousands of voters across the state. Sherman said he’s been to all 99 counties and his team has far surpassed the signature requirements. “We feel like we have some momentum, and we’re out there in the grassroots, working hard,” Sherman said, “and we’re just having a blast falling in love with Iowa all over again.”

Sherman announced he was running for governor a year ago, before current Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would not seek reelection. “I think that’s something that sets me apart,” Sherman said. “It shows clarity and conviction for why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

Sherman and four other candidates are vying for the Iowa GOP’s nomination for governor. All candidates running in the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries have until March 13 to submit their nominating petitions to Iowa’s secretary of state. Petitions can be challenged, though, and a state objection panel convenes to determine if candidates submitted enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

(Reporting by Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)