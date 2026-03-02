US Senate candidate Turek calls for moratorium on home purchases by Wall Street investors

State Representative Josh Turek, one of two Iowa Democrats running for the U.S. Senate, has released a check list of over 70 policies he would push for if elected.

“Everywhere we’re going, urban and rural, we are hearing people saying that they are hurting and that they are struggling,” Turek said, ” we don’t have enough individuals in D.C. that are going up there and just fighting for the little guy and fighting for the middle class and fighting for our workers.”

Turek supports raising the minimum wage, cracking down on corporate monopolies and addressing pharmacy benefit managers that he says are inflating the cost of medications. Turek, who made campaign stops in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Orange City this weekend , also is proposing a five year moratorium that would prevent Wall Street investment firms from buying single family homes.

“We have a massive problem with affordable housing. The average age of a first time homebuyer in this country now is 41 years old,” Turek said. “Far too many homes are being bought up right now by Wall Street private equity and it’s impossible for us in the middle class to compete with these large Wall Street firms.”

Turek said there should be limits on private equity firms owning nursing homes and health care clinics, too. He’d also support legislation that would ban insurance companies from denying care that is prescribed by a doctor.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced last fall she would not seek a third term and Turek and State Senator Zach Wahls are competing for the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2026 U.S. Senate nomination.