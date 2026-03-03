Helicopter crew is honored in Webster City after deadly 1980 crash

A memorial marker was dedicated this morning at Brewer Creek Park in Webster City to honor three people who were killed in the crash of a medical helicopter on this date 46 years ago.

The three were pilot Nick Roetner and flight nurses Hallie Burns and Maureen Griffin.

They were responding to an emergency call when the Life Flight helicopter crashed near the former hospital building claiming all three on board.

The pilot and the two flight nurses were remembered for their actions in 1980 at a time when air medical transport was getting started in Iowa.

Today, the flights have grown safer and stronger, saving countless lives across the state and nation through Life Flight services.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)