Iowa farm group studies using less fertilizer while keeping yields high

Midwestern corn growers are testing whether they can use less fertilizer and still maintain yields or improve their bottom line through on-farm research trials.

It’s part of an ongoing project led by Practical Farmers of Iowa that’s designed for producers who use cover crops, no-till and other practices to boost soil health.

Kevin Prevo, who grows crops and raises livestock in Davis County, says this will be his fourth year of taking part in the trials.

“As far as manure rates, we have seen we’re able to lower those rates,” Prevo says. “It seems like we can lower them and not really hurt yield.” It’s an easy process, he says. “It’s simple to do,” he says. “You can pick where you want to do it and how you want to do it for the most part.”

Prevo says he appreciates being able to see how other farmers respond to the nitrogen rate research trials.

“If we can learn something from each other,” he says, “I think that’s always beneficial.”

Participants apply their typical nitrogen fertilizer rate and a reduced rate in randomized strips in their fields, and share data about their yields, costs and profits.

A coordinator at Practical Farmers of Iowa says enrollment in the program will likely stay open until early April.

Farmers who participate receive compensation.

