Proposed Iowa rules on insurance for some mental health care in Iowa

The Iowa House has unanimously approved a bill designed to expand access to intensive mental health services outside of a hospital setting. It applies to facilities that help stablize patients in a mental health crisis while a long-term care plan is developed.

If the bill becomes law, insurance companies could not require prior authorization for admission. Representative Ron Johnson of Des Moines said that’s a step in the right direction. “Iowa is in a really rough place when it comes to mental health care,” Johnson said. “…I’m really glad to see listed in this bill the prior authorization because far too often we are allowing insurance companies to make medical decisions and not the medical professionals themselves.”

The bill would also get rid of a state rule that insurance companies have cited when limiting coverage for these services to just 10 days and it would establishes a bed tracking system for in-patient mental health care for children.

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate for consideration.