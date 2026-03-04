Second Iowan among six American soldiers killed Sunday in Kuwait

The Pentagon has announced a second Iowan is among the six American soldiers killed Sunday in a drone strike on a facility in Kuwait.

Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Indianola was commissioned in the Army Reserve in 2012 and deployed to Kuwait in 2019. O’Brien, who was 45, died in the same attack that killed Sergeant Declan Coady, a 20-year-old Drake University student, and three other soldiers who served in a unit based in Des Moines. O’Brien was a decorated officer who received the Army Achievement Medal and an Army Superior Unit Award as well as medals for his service in the Army Reserve.

In a post on social media, Congressman Zach Nunn said the leaders of O’Brien’s unit have told him nine other soldiers from the same unit were injured in the same attack and those soldiers have been taken to a U.S. military base in Germany for medical evaluation. Nunn said the soldiers’ families “are receiving updates as more information becomes available” and Nunn is asking Iowans to join him “in praying for these families and in thanking the military medics and doctors providing life-saving care to the wounded.”