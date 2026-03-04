State climatologist says March is a toss up month in Iowa for weather

March came in like a lamb, but state climatologist Justin Glisten says as we move from winter to spring, it could bring just about anything.

“We can see all types of weather. We can see severe weather, we can see snowfall. We’ve had it all. So as a transition month, who knows, it’s a flip of the coin sometimes,” Glisan says. Glisan says March could help improve some of the dry conditions across the state with some percipitation. “As a state, we typically see slightly under 2 inches, that’s the 30 year average. And this varies from 2.3 inches in southeast Iowa, all the way up to one-point-six inches in northwest Iowa. So the wetter part of the state is the southern, southeastern (areas),” Glisan says.

Glisan says there is some optimism March could be wetter than normal. “If you look at the short-term outlooks getting into first half of March and even the full March outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, we are showing higher probabilities of warmer and wetter conditions possible,” he says. April, May and June are generally the wettest months of the year in Iowa.