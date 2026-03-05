Disaster relief agency sees Gen Z lead the way for Iowa volunteers

The American Red Cross reports a welcome boost in volunteerism, both nationwide and in Iowa, though more helpers are needed to join the ranks.

Emily Holley, spokeswoman for the agency’s Iowa-Nebraska region, says the number of Red Cross volunteers has bounded by nearly 25-percent in the past three years.

“We have seen a surge in younger generations volunteering, thanks to Red Cross Clubs,” Holley says. “These students are supporting blood drives, they are supporting smoke alarm installations, and then as time allows, they’re able to do more volunteering with us.”

Nationwide, the agency has more than 325,000 volunteers, while in Iowa, the figure is around 1,200 active and dedicated souls providing meaningful care and comfort.

“What’s exciting to us is that this is spanning every generation, and volunteers across the nation make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce,” Holley says, “so we really couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers.”

While some volunteers sign up to be on the front lines following tornadoes, floods and other major disasters, Holley says there are scores of other assignments where folks could offer vital help in their Iowa hometowns.

“They can volunteer with our volunteer services team and help put people in the perfect fit for volunteering,” Holley says. “They can help with blood drives. They can help with disasters. They can help set up a shelter. They don’t necessarily have to deploy. They can volunteer to help respond to home fires, which is really our most common disaster that we respond to.”

She notes Gen Z is now the fastest-growing group of Red Cross volunteers.

Learn more about the opportunities at redcross.org/volunteer.