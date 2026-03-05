Nunn hosts moment of silence in DC for slain Iowa soldiers, cancels campaign fundraiser

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn have announced they plan to be at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Saturday for the dignified transfer of the remains of two central Iowa soldiers who were killed in Kuwait last weekend. Earlier today Nunn led a moment of silence in the U.S. House for the two Army Reservists and the four other members of a unit based in Des Moines who were killed in an Iranian drone strike.

“Out of grief we renew our resolve, out of loss we strengthen our unity, and out of sacrifice we carry forward an obligation to the families, to the survivors, to our nation,” Nunn said, “to every man and woman still standing in the post today.”

Nunn, who is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, is also postponing a campaign fundraiser he had planned for March 14th that was to feature U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as the keynote speaker. A spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says scheduling a campaign fundraiser while American soldiers are at war is callous. Nunn said his focus right now is on Iowa service members who are deployed, supporting military families, and helping American citizens in the Middle East get to safety.

Nunn and over a dozen U.S. House members stood on the House floor today as Nunn read the names of all six members of the Army Reserve Unit based at Fort Des Moines who were killed March 1. Nunn said 20-year-old Declan Coady, the Army Reservist from West Des Moines who was killed Sunday, was one of the youngest soldiers in his unit and was studying cybersecurity at Drake University. “He was taking classes online, from Kuwait, while he defended our country in order to become an officer,” Nunn said. “Last week, he proudly told his father he’d been recommended for promotion.” Coady was posthumously promoted to the rank of Specialist to Sergeant.

Nunn also talked about 45-year-old Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Waukee, who had a decades’ long career in the military. “He gave his life keeping our forces in Kuwait safe,” Nunn said, “and our Americans at home guarded.”

On Wednesday Nunn announced on social media that nine other soldiers from the same unit had been injured in the attack and were getting medical treatment at the U.S. military’s medical facility in Germany.