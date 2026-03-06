Iowa’s congressional delegation votes against limiting U.S. bombardment of Iran

The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House have voted against a resolution that would have constrained the military operations President Trump has authorized against Iran.

Second District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. “First and foremost, I don’t support an endless war and I think most members of congress are in that same boat, but Iran is the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism,” Hinson said, “…and we need to keep those dangers from every reaching our shores.”

Hinson cited a recent security briefing three top Trump Administration officials gave congress about the decision to attack Iran. “We know the threat to Americans was and continues to be real,” Hinson said during a conference call with Iowa reporters.

First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa said the mission must “remain focused and limited” because Americans “rightfully do not want another forever war,” but Miller-Meeks said adopting the war powers resolution would “hamstring operations while pilots are in the air.” Third District Congressman Zach Nunn is attending tomorrow’s dignified transfer ceremony in Delaware for the two Army Reservists from Iowa who were killed in Kuwait Sunday. Nunn, who is from Ankeny, said Trump is acting within the constitutional authority granted to presidents of both parties and the resolution’s passage would have put more Iowa soldiers at risk.

Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull has not issued a statement after the war powers vote, but earlier this week he issued a statement honoring the two Iowa soldiers killed by an Iranian drone strike. Feenstra said the United States “must remain resolute in confronting those who threaten our servicemembers and our allies.” On Wednesday, Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against a senate war powers resolution that would have limited Trump’s ability to continue ordering attacks on Iran without congressional approval.