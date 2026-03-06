New Iowa interstate rest area now open near Victor

The latest updated interstate rest area is now open on Interstate 80 near Victor in eastern Iowa.

DOT Rest Area Administrator David Bollenbaugh says they tore the old building down and built a new one that is decorated with the theme “Modernization of America” to show the industrialization following World War Two.

“There’s murals and there’s some artwork that’ll be outside, they’re working on getting that stuff set up too. So there’s going to be essentially what they’re calling it a combine, the head unit of a combine, it’s supposed to resemble that,” he says. Bollenbaugh says the rest area features all the modern amenities.

“All the ones that we’re building will have the new adult changing stations. That’s been huge in the state of Iowa and we’ve gotten very, very good feedback about that,” Bollenbaugh says. “They have adjustable tables for helping the handicapped a little bit better.” There’s room for 75 cars and it also has a pet recreation area, picnic area, vending and indoor WIFI.

He says while there are gas stations and restaurants off the interstates in many areas, the rest areas still get a lot of visitors. “The gas stations are great. And, if you need something like that, but if you just need to pull over, take a break, rest areas, you can walk around, you can get out,” he says. There are currently 19 spots for truck parking and Bollenbaugh says they plan to expand that.

“They’re going to change all that and add like 36 more spots, I think, in there. And that should really help with, you know, because you mean more and more trucks are moving around and traveling. They’re starting to really stay instead of, well, I think they’re staying just because I think it’s quieter, but then the big truck stops,” he says.

Bollenbaugh says they’ve updated 20 of the 38 rest areas in the state with the goal of completing all of them in the next ten years or so. He says the next one on the list is on Interstate 29 near Onawa. It will be a new build as well and Bollenbaugh says they are looking at a Lewis and Clark theme.