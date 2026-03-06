Southwest Iowan donates family land for new Taylor County nature preserve

A 65-acre tract of land in southwest Iowa near the Missouri border is being donated to Taylor County, providing a natural space that will be preserved and turned into a public use area for future generations to enjoy.

County Conservation Director Zoie Lecy says life-long county resident Jim Gamel is one of the last members of his family who still lives in the area.

“Twenty-seven acres of that has been in his family since 1973, so he’s had this in his family for a long time,” Lecy says. “He just wants to pass down something from his family and let the families of Taylor County and the residents of Taylor County and the surrounding counties have an opportunity to have something that they’ll enjoy and think back on his family legacy for a long time.”

The land is located in the Ross Township and is part of the larger Gamel farm of about 100 acres. Lecy says plans are already in the works for what will be called the Gamel Recreation Area. While row crops were grown on the land at one time, Lecy says it has been mostly used for pasture, with some timber that could also present future hunting opportunities.

“In the middle of that property is a pretty decent sized ditch that we would like to utilize into a smaller lake, probably like a 3.5 acre lake,” Lecy says. “We’d also like to bring in camping and there’s an opportunity for hunting and we’ll bring in some trail systems and stuff like that.”

Lecy says contractors have already begun scoping out the area for the lake and dam development, with seasonal crews expected to come on later this year to tackle tree removal and create more space for trails. She adds they also hope to have a variety of aquatic life in the lake, including bluegill, bass, catfish, and crappies.

She says the project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the county to expand its parks and recreational areas.

“A lot of people don’t have the opportunity or the money or the means to be able to donate something like this to the county,” Lecy says. “This opens up a whole new world for conservation as we get to start a park that’s fresh to do what we think would be best for the people of Taylor County and the communities around it.”

She says the gift is very important to Gamel, “to be able to give back to those families and people of this county and community that’s been a part of his whole life.”

(By Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)