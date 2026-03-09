Catholic elementary school in Sheldon to close

St. Patrick Catholic School in Sheldon will permanently close at the end of the current academic year.

A statement from the Sioux City Catholic Diocese says the school’s board of education and leadership made the decision to close due to low and declining enrollment and other factors.T he school has provided a Catholic education for families in the Sheldon, Ashton and Sibley areas for the past 70 years. This, year, St. Patrick has 42 students enrolled in preschool through 8th grade.

Staff and parents were notified of the closure Friday afternoon. A message from the board was shared with parishioners this weekend. Bishop John Keehner of the Sioux City Catholic Diocese issues a statement, saying in part: “This was a difficult decision for the leadership of St. Patrick. We are grateful for the many decades St. Patrick Catholic School servced the families and students in the Sheldon area, teaching the faith and academics to our young people.”

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)