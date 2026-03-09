Iowa stop for America 250 Flag Sojourn

An American flag on a global journey has made its stop at the Iowa Capitol.

Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider says the National Sheriff’s Association is part of the project to mark this year’s 250th anniversary of the country’s founding. “It reminds us not only where we have been as a country,” he said, but also the responsibility we carry to preserve what generations built before us.”

Schneider spoke during a ceremony in the governor’s office this morning and led a moment of silence for the Army Reservists from Iowa who were killed in the Middle East on March 1. “The strength of this country has always come from ordinary citizens — people who beliee in service, who respect the rule of law, who work every day to leave their communities stronger than they found them,” Schneider said. “Today as we gather around the flag we honor the sacrifice of the past, the service of the present and the promise of generations who will carry this country forward.”

The flag was flown from the Iowa Capitol’s Golden Dome early this morning, then Governor Reynolds hosted a brief ceremony in her statehouse office. She used her remarks to honor Sergeant Declan Coady of Des Moines, Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Waukee and Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, former Iowan, who were among the six Army Reservists from a Des Moines-based unit killed in Kuwait. “It’s their heroism in answering the call of duty, their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice that are the reasons that our flag still flies,” Reynolds said. “It flies across the Middle East where their brothers and sisters in arms continue to fight for freedom and peace abroad.”

The flag’s first stops were at the 26 U.S. military cemeteries in 10 other countries and now it’s being flown in all 50 states. The flag’s final destination will be at America 250 events in Washington, D.C. on July 4. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, vice chair of Iowa’s “America 250” Task Force, spoke at today’s event i Des Moines.

“I hope this event and the nationwide Flag Sojourn serves as another inspriration for Iowans, for organizations…communities across the great state of Iowa to find their own meaningful ways to celebrate America 250 in the months to come,” Naig said.

The flag’s final stop will be in Pennsylvania, then the American Legion Riders will escort the flag to the U.S. Capitol.