Grassley renews push for year-round, nationwide sales of E-15

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’ll try, try again to make the case in a Senate Ag Committee hearing this afternoon for the year-round sale of the blend of gasoline that contains 15-percent ethanol.

Grassley says, “We’re trying to get E-15 by law, not by presidential waiver that we’ve had for the last seven years, E-15 nationwide year-round.”

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says E-15 is frequently sold under the name Unleaded 88, and it contains five-percent more ethanol than E-10, which is the most common fuel used in the U.S. While ethanol is made from corn, biodiesel comes from soybeans, which Grassley reminds are two of Iowa’s top commodities.

“The Office of Management and Budget is reviewing EPA rulemaking on renewable volume obligations, or what we call RVOs,” Grassley says, “and we’re hoping to get a five-and-six-tenths billion gallon mandate to get rid of biodiesel compared to four years of only three-billion in the Biden administration.”

Grassley says cementing the sale of E-15 year-round would be a tremendous win for Iowa producers.

“If we can get by law E-15 nationwide year-round,” he says, “Corn Growers Association economic advisors tell them it’s going to increase farm income by $14 billion.”

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry plans to meet at 2 PM/Central on the topic of “Increasing Domestic Consumption of U.S.-Grown Agricultural Products.”