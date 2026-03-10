Iowa bill requires WIC recipients to be U.S. citizens or legal residents

The Iowa House has passed a bill to bar women and children in Iowa who are in the country illegally from receiving federal food assistance from the Women, Infants and Children program.

Representative Austin Harris, a Republican from Moulton, said that’s the policy for food stamps and Medicaid — only U.S. citizens and legal residents are eligible. “Are we a nation of the laws or not? Do we play by the rules or not?” Harris asked at the end of debate on the bill. “Do we put Iowans first or do we allow people who broke into this country to take advantage of these public assistance programs?”

WIC provides nutritious food to pregnant and breastfeeding women, their babies and children until they reach their 5th birthday and citizenship is not currently required for enrollment. Representative Angel Ramirez, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, said WIC benefits are not a luxury. “Hunger does not check papers. Hunger does not check status,” Ramirez said. “This bill is a political point written in infant formula and the losing side is a starving baby.”

Under the bill, children under the age of five who were born in the U.S. or who have legal status could receive WIC benefits, but if their mother is an illegal alien, she would not. The Iowa Senate has not yet taken a vote on the policy.