Man accused of calling in bomb threat to Dallas County Courthouse

by | Mar 10, 2026

The Dallas County Sheriff says a man is charged with making threats of a bombs in the courthouse on the day he was set to be sentenced.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the FBI on February 6th that two men had placed explosive devices throughout the courthouse and planned to detonate them at 9:00 a.m. The courthouse was searched using a dog and nothing was found.

The investigation led to search warrants and a cellphone belonging to Ryan Van Gorp was seized. Investigators say the phone was used to make an online tip and a phone call on the explosives. Van Gorp had been scheduled to be sentenced on two court cases that morning, and is now charged with two counts of threat of terrorism.

Share this:
Radio Iowa