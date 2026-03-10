Man accused of calling in bomb threat to Dallas County Courthouse

The Dallas County Sheriff says a man is charged with making threats of a bombs in the courthouse on the day he was set to be sentenced.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the FBI on February 6th that two men had placed explosive devices throughout the courthouse and planned to detonate them at 9:00 a.m. The courthouse was searched using a dog and nothing was found.

The investigation led to search warrants and a cellphone belonging to Ryan Van Gorp was seized. Investigators say the phone was used to make an online tip and a phone call on the explosives. Van Gorp had been scheduled to be sentenced on two court cases that morning, and is now charged with two counts of threat of terrorism.