Iowa law nullifies local ordinances barring gender identity discrimination

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a law that prohibits local governments in Iowa from offering civil rights protections that are outside of what’s included in the state’s Civil Rights Act.

“Locals should follow the state laws, especially when it comes to civil rights,” Reynolds said earlier today, “otherwise we have a mismatch of rights out there and we felt that it was the right thing to do.”

Last year, state lawmakers removed gender identity as a protected class in the Iowa Civil Rights Act, prompting some Iowa cities to adopt ordinances that extended local protections to transgender residents. Reynolds said the law she signed ensures all civil rights ordinances at the local level are consistent with state law. “One of the reasons that we did that is it does have an impact on protecting girl’s sports and making sure that we’re protecting girls in safe spaces — in restrooms and in lockers,” Reynolds said, “and so that was at jeopardy if we have a hodgepodge of mixed laws within our state.”

Laura Bergus, a member of the city council in Iowa City, said local officials are reviewing the law to see if it’s possible to file a lawsuit to block it. “”Every city, every county can have vastly different regulations when it comes to land use, and that has not been a problem, so it’s clear that this is targeted,” Berges said. “It’s clear that this is for the purpose of harming transgender Iowans.”

Over a dozen cities adopted ordinances that prohibited discrimination based on gender identity, but the bill the governor signed into law Tuesday took effect immediately, so all have been nullified.