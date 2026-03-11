Steen files paperwork for Iowa GOP Primary for governor

Adam Steen, one of five Republicans who’ve been campaigning for governor, says rival Randy Feenstra’s fundraising haul and new slate of campaign ads aren’t a concern.

“I’ve seen some of his ads. It actually makes us look better when he hits a camera,” Steen said. “…I just looked at one of our first drafts of our TV ads coming out a well. We have no fear. I’m not afraid of who says they’ve got more money. We’ve got momentum.”

Feenstra, a three-term congressman, recently announced his campaign had made a six-figure purchase to run campaign ads on television and other platforms.

Steen, who spoke with reporters this afternoon, said Rob Sand — the Democrat who’s running for governor — will be a “formidable opponent” and Steen suggested the best contrast for Republicans is someone from Iowa’s evangelical movement. “It will be wonderful to be on a debate stage with him so that we can show the contrast,” Steen said, “and continue to preserve and protect the culture here in the state of Iowa.”

A large group of Steen’s supporters crowded into a statehouse office today to watch as Steen filed the paperwork required to get his name printed on the Iowa Republican Party’s Primary ballot. “We have over 9500 signatures (from) all 99 counties, absolute testimony to just the hard work that we put in as a team, hard work that volunteers put in,” Steen said. “This is a grassroots movement all the way through.”

Steen, a businessman, was a state agency director for five years before he launched his campaign for governor in August. He is also a certified Assemblies of God minister, one of three pastors in the GOP race for governor. To win the primary, a candidate must win 35 percent of the vote June 2, or the GOP nominee for governor will be chosen at the state party convention.

“We feel extremely comfortable that our lane is the evangelical Christian conservative lane, we feel very comfortable the business community is our lane, We feel very comfortable with the young people are in our lane,” Steen said. “…We have a very wide lane, we’ve got a very deep lane and I think we’re going to win the primary outright.”

Williamsburg pastor Brad Sherman and Congressman Feenstra have also filed their paperwork for the Primary ballot. The two other candidates who’ve been campaigning are Zach Lahn, a farmer and businessman from Belle Plaine and State Representative Eddie Andrews, a pastor from Johnston.