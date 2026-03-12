Le Mars Public Library celebrates its sesquicentennial

A community institution in northwest Iowa is marking a big milestone. The Le Mars Public Library was founded 150 years ago this week. A celebration on Wednesday featured cake, speeches, an unveiling of new library card designs, and a proclamation from Mayor Rob Bixenman.

“The Le Mars Public Library has provided quality library services to the City of Le Mars and the surrounding areas for the past 150 years,” Mayor Bixenman says. “The library has served as a trusted institution that provides equitable access to information and services for all members of our community.”

Library director Shirley Taylor says the library was founded on March 11th of 1876, and it started off as a paid membership service, with the city taking over operations in 1885.

“This was a group of citizens that got together, there wasn’t even an official incorporated town yet, but they felt something was very, very important, and they got together and they worked to make it happen,” Taylor says. “I think sometimes we tend to feel like, ‘Oh, somebody else will do it,’ and I guess, to me, the important thing is it is our calling to work on it for the next generation and those after.”

Taylor says there are events planned every month for the next several months to celebrate the library’s sesquicentennial.

“In May, it’s Patron Appreciation Month, so one of the things we’re going to look for there is people coming in and telling us their library story, because that’s one of the most impactful things,” she says. “How did the library affect your life? How did a book that you read at the library affect your life? What are your fondest memories of storytime?”

The celebrations will conclude on August 6th with the 150th Celebration Bash at the library.

(By Dave Grosenheider, KLEM, Le Mars)