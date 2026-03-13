Iowa Supreme Court rules on plea deal requiring a house purchase

The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered resentencing for a Dallas County man who was required to buy a house to avoid jail time.

Christopher Hidlebaugh agreed to a plea deal for failing to comply with the sex offender registry rules that would give him a suspended sentence with parole if he bought a house. He had 70 days before the sentencing, but his efforts to buy a house failed, and he was sentenced to prison.

Hidlebaugh appealed, saying his efforts to buy the house should be considered in the sentencing. The Iowa Supreme Court agreed, saying fairness demands that the court conduct an inquiry to determine whether Hildelbaugh willfully failed to satisfy the obligation to buy a house before it sentences him to prison