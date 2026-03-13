Rural Roland man arrested in animal neglect case, 33 dogs seized

The Story County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an animal neglect case.

Sixty-nine-year-old Joseph Keller of rural Roland has been charged with five counts of animal neglect including three serious misdemeanors and two simple misdemeanors.

The investigation by Story County sheriffs deputies, Story County Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League started last month.

During the investigation, authorities observed multiple Samoyed dogs being housed outdoors without adequate shelter, bedding or access to water. Due to the outdoor temperatures at the time, water bowls were found to be frozen.

A total of 33 Samoyed dogs were removed from the property on February 12th and transported to the Animal Rescue League where they underwent veterinary evaluations and are currently receiving care.

Keller was booked into the Story County Jail in Nevada on the charges filed this week.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)