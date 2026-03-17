Feenstra gets Branstad’s backing in Iowa GOP Primary for governor

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is endorsing Congressman Randy Feenstra’s bid to be Iowa’s next governor. Feenstra faces four other Republicans in the June Primary.

In a written statement released by the Feenstra campaign, Branstad said he’s “confident Feenstra will deliver conservative results for Iowa and leave the state better than he found it.”

Branstad served four terms as governor in the 1980s and ’90s and was re-elected governor in 2010 and 2014. He became the nation’s longest serving governor in the midst of that sixth term and resigned in mid-2017 after President Trump appointed him U.S. Ambassador to China.

Branstad said both he and Feenstra “have worked with President Trump to make Iowa and America strong” and Branstad said Feenstra “will fully implement he America First agenda in Iowa.”

Feenstra, in a written statement, said Branstad “laid the foundation for the conservative movement in Iowa” and he looks forward to building on those successes.

Feenstra was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008, two years before Branstad’s return as governor. Feenstra has served in the U.S. House since 2021. He faces Eddie Andrews, Zach Lahn, Brad Sherman and Adam Steen in the June 2 GOP Primary for governor.