1 dead in pickup/train crash in Lyon County

A motorist was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday afternoon in northwest Iowa’s Lyon County, just a mile south of the Minnesota border.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., someone was driving a 2026 Ford pickup westbound on 110th Street, northwest of Lester.

They tell us that they have not yet identified the driver who was the victim of the crash.

A railroad locomotive pulling a train was southbound on the BNSF railroad tracks. The report says that the pickup driver failed to yield to the southbound train, which collided with the pickup at the crossing.

The pickup rolled and caught fire. Its driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The trooper’s report says the crash remains under investigation.

(Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)