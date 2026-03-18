Congresswoman Hinson says SAVE Act wouldn’t keep women from voting

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she wants to see the SAVE Act get passed. The legislation requires you to prove you are a U.S. citizen to register to voter.

“Election integrity is a top priority for me, and I hope we can work together with the White House to get this bill done. You know, it’s really important that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat, and that’s what I want to see happen,” Hinson says.

The Republican from Marion says she voted for a similar law when she was in the state legislature. “The way I see it, you have to show your ID for a lot of things, whether you’re buying a six-pack of beer or to get on a plane, you have to show your ID to vote. And I think that should be important,” she says. Hinson says there’ve been state voter ID requirements in Iowa since 2017, and they should be nationwide.

Those who oppose the bill say requiring a passport or birth certificate to register would make it difficult for some people to vote. Hinson says there’s been some wrong information on providing documents, including it would be tough on women who changed their name when they got married.

“I think that’s just fear mongering. I am very frustrated by that narrative,” Hinson says. “I am a married woman who changed my name and Why would I vote for something that is going to make it harder for me to vote for myself? Being someone who’s actually on the ballot, it’s ridiculous.”

Hinson says states would have to establish a process for people whose legal name does not match their birth certificate to provide for additional documents, including a real ID or a passport. She says there are lots of options, and it does not disenfranchise women voters who are married.