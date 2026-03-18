Iowa poultry producers need to be vigilant to prevent bird flu outbreaks

Six bird flu cases have already been confirmed in Iowa this year and an expert at the USDA says warmer weather will ramp up the spring migration of wild birds — and more incidents where entire flocks have to be euthanized.

Dr. Alan Huddleston, acting chief veterinary officer of the agency’s APHIS — Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, says there are all sorts of ways highly pathogenic avian influenza may be spread.

“One of the most important factors, though, is the amount of exposure domestic poultry in a given state or region have had to wild birds,” Huddleston says. “And also the biosecurity practices that have been used by both large as well as small poultry producers.”

Iowa’s first bird flu outbreak was in 2022, and since then, it’s been responsible for the deaths of almost 31-million birds statewide. Iowa is the nation’s largest egg producer, and ranks seventh in turkey production. Huddleston says anyone who raises poultry on any scale needs to be strict about biosecurity.

“They should be working on cleaning up or disinfecting and sanitizing farm equipment, footwear, and clothing used in poultry areas every day or after use,” Huddleston says, “suiting up using dedicated boots for the farm and a foot bath to disinfect footwear, restricting or minimizing farm visitors, and limiting farm traffic.”

Iowa has seen outbreaks in wild birds, backyard flocks and commercial operations, and Huddleston says the agency offers generous funding to help farms protect themselves.

“USDA will cover up to 75% of the costs associated with addressing the highest risk biosecurity gaps that we identify through our voluntary biosecurity assessments,” he says. “For additional details or to request an assessment, an individual can search USDA Defend the Flock.”

Different species need to be kept separate, and he says producers should know the early signs of bird flu. If there might be a problem, he says to call the state veterinarian or USDA right away.

Since the outbreak started in 2022, more than 197-million birds nationwide have been affected — including chickens, turkeys, ducks, pheasants, and geese — posing a serious threat to poultry and producers’ livelihoods.