Iowa State’s Jefferson and Iowa’s Stirtz garner All American honors

Iowa State Senior Joshua Jefferson completed the All-American circuit. Jefferson was named a second team All-American by both the NABC and the USBWA.

Last week, Jefferson was named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News, while he was named to the second team by the Associated Press yesterday. The Associated Press, The Sporting News, the NABC and the USBWA make up the four organizations for consensus All-American honors.

By earning a spot on all four All-America teams, Jefferson has been named a consensus second team All-American. He is the fifth consensus All-American in program history and the first since Georges Niang in 2016.

Iowa senior Bennett Stirtz has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America Team, it was announced Wednesday by the association. He is an honorable mention selection.

It is Stirtz’s second All-America distinction in as many days as he was selected as an Associated Press honorable mention All-American and as an NABC All-Central Region selection on Tuesday.