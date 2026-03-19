Iowa Senator Ernst says bipartisanship is how America works

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says more people need to learn how to find common ground with their political opponents.

“This is how America works,” Ernst said, “where we’re able to take differences and come together and not just shout at one another, but come together and figure out a way forward.”

Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, made her remarks yesterday during the confirmation hearing for Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. He’s President Trump’s nominee to be the next U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. “One of the things that I want to focus on right now is the bipartisanship that you have had with so many members in the House, in the Senate,” Ernst said. “…Bipartisanship is not very sexy, but I think we need a lot more of it.”

Ernst suggests there’s more bipartisan cooperation in the Senate beween Republicans and Democrats than the public might expect. “I wish more people would see that we have those relationships. We carry them in our hearts,” Ernst said. “It means we are better people because we open our minds to listen.”

Ernst, who is not seeking re-election, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2015.