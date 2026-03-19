Iowa’s first Safe Haven baby of 2026 turned over to state

The state says it has received the first Safe Haven baby of this year.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says a baby girl born March 6th was given up under the law. There were five Safe Haven babies turned over to the state last year. The law allows parents who determine they cannot care for the child to turn it over before it is 90 days old.

There are designated safe havens are locations like hospitals and police and fire stations. There have been 80 Safe Haven babies since the law was enacted in 2002.