Morningside University in Sioux City selects new president

The interim president at Morningside University in Sioux City is now the full time leader of the school Chad Benson, a Morningside alumnus, started his duties as 14th president of the school Wednesday.

University Board of Directors Chair Curt White says they were hopeful that Benson would go beyond the two-year interim term he was appointed to last June. “It’s a process, and we needed to get the faculty, the staff, and the Morningside community bought into this idea. But once we started talking to folks, it became very apparent they wanted him to be our full-time president. I think the individuals that will contribute to Morningside have a tremendous amount of trust in Chad, and that will help us,” he says.

Benson says Morningside shaped his life when he enrolled 40 years ago this fall. “To be entrusted with the presidency of Morningside University, an institution that has shaped lives for 132 years, including my own, is both extraordinary honor and a solemn responsibility. I do not take that lightly, the confidence you have placed in me as a board. This university shaped my life, and now I serve it,” Benson says.

Benson guided the acquisition of St. Luke’s College to expand the healthcare program during his interim presidency. and he says other programs will also expand. “Our recent integration with St. Luke’s has strengthened our health, sciences footprint, and expanded opportunity for students across the region. Our aviation program is contributing to meaningful impact on the Sioux Gateway Airport Initiative. Our business, education, agriculture, art, science, and performing arts programs and schools continue to prepare leaders who serve with integrity and skill,” he says.

Benson is the third alumnus to become the school’s president.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)