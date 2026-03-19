Plan for 4-year degrees from Iowa community colleges hits Senate snag

A bill that would have had five Iowa community colleges start offering a limited number of four year degrees has stalled in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh of Spillville says there was no consensus among Senate Republicans that expansion for community colleges.

“Their lane is specifically designed to help us build a workforce…to teach trades, which we have a shortage of in this state,” Klimesh said during a news conference earlier today. “…They provide a critical, critical role to ensuring that Iowa has a skilled workforce. They’re able to work with employers currently right now to upskill workers in those spaces where they add new technology or new equipment or a new assembly line.”

A study released last fall indicated the state would need to spend $20 million over five years to set up programs to award bachelor’s degrees at the state’s 15 community colleges. The House passed a bill earlier this month that would have limited four-year degree programs to community college campuses in Burlington, Creston, Council Bluffs, Estherville and Fort Dodge.

Klimesh said it was unclear how much that pilot program would cost and Senate Republicans want community colleges to remain focused on giving high school students a jump start on earning college credits and providing training for high demand occupations. “They provide a path for Iowans to go into the trades and earn a great living,” Klimesh said. “And we have a shortage of trades in this state.”

Iowa’s private colleges and universities opposed the plan for community colleges to offer four year degrees. They warned there’s a dwindling number of high school graduates and some Iowa private colleges could be forced to close if there’s increased competition with community colleges.