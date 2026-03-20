Iowa Insurance Division says be prepared for severe weather aftermath

Severe Weather Awareness Week starts Monday in Iowa, but a spokesman for the Iowa Insurance Division says you should start preparing now for recovery.

Division Fraud Bureau Chief Matt Mortvedt says the Greenfield tornado in 2024 gave them some key lessons in preparing. “The devastation the first few days almost can’t be put into words. And from that experience we were determined to improve our response, assist responding agencies and ensure that Iowans had the tools to quickly and efficiently recover from these events,” he says.

One of the things they developed is a rapid response trailer. “It houses first aid supplies. The front of the trailer serves as a law enforcement command center to help law enforcement agencies gather intelligence information and help citizens any way that we can. In the rear of the trailer is the Market Regulation Division, which is staffed with people to help Iowans navigate their insurance policies and answer any of their insurance related questions,” Mortvedt says. He says they found cell service was out in Greenfield, they have the ability to deploy mobile cell phone towers, and also have packets with information to help victims start recovery.

“These packets contain things like flashlights when there’s no power, battery packs to charge their mobile devices so they’re able to contact, and critical contact information for agencies throughout the state,” he says. They also developed a post-disaster claims guide. “It’s not just a brochure, it’s a roadmap for navigating the insurance claim process when your home’s been damaged,” he says. “You can find this on the Iowa Insurance Division website. Or even easier, you can text IASTORM to 877-969-4016 to receive an electronic copy.”

Mortvedt says they encourage you to review your insurance policy with your agent so you don’t wait find that you’re missing coverage. He says it’s also important to create a home inventory by taking photos with you phone and videos of every room so you know what you have. Also write down the serial numbers, models, or any evidence you have on the items if they need to be replaced.

Mortvedt says you should keep a copy of your emergency contact list in case you lose your phone or electronic devices, or the internet is down.