Feenstra launches farm group in run for Iowa Governor

Today is National Agriculture Day and Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra has launched what he calls “Farmers for Feenstra” as part of his campaign for governor.

“That consists of producers from all our major commodity and livestock sectors, whether it be corn, soybeans, cattle, hogs, dairy, biofuels, eggs. And we’re putting this coalition together to work together to create solutions on how we can be the most business and egg-friendly state in the country,” Feenstra says.

Feenstra says he hopes the full House will pass the Farm Bill that has passed out of the Ag Committee that he serves on. “It’s actually budget neutral. But what it does, it really protects our farming community when it comes to the food export market, working with U.S.D.A. on regionalization agreements,” Feenstra says. “It really puts together the Farmland Act, making sure that we’re protecting our Iowa farmland against our foreign adversaries like China.” Feenstra says agriculture is the backbone of our economy and rural communities.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement critical of Feenstra for voting to continue the war in Iran and then admitting that it is causing a “massive” increase in fertilizer and fuel prices, which he said will “be catastrophic for our farmers.”

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)