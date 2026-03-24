Iowa law on tinted vehicle windows may change

The Iowa Senate has sent the governor a bill that would let Iowa motorists have a slightly darker tint on the driver’s and passenger side windows of vehicles.

Under current law, windshields and those front side windows must let 70% of outside light pass through the glass. The bill would let the driver’s side and passenger side windows be tinted so just 50% of light would penetrate into the vehicle. Senator Kara Warme of Ames said that’s closer to what’s allowed in surrounding states. “Minnesota is at 50%,” Warme said. “Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska are all at 35%.”

The change won approval in the Iowa House last year without debate and the bill cleared the Senate yesterday on a 31-16 vote. Senator Bill Dotzler of Waterloo voted no. Dotzler said he’s particularly concerned about police and state troopers who will be approaching vehicles at night. “Their job is dangerous enough and I’ve seen plenty of the tinted windows in my community at night and you really can’t see inside,” Dotzler said.

Warme sids bill supporters considered these concerns, especially when it comes to enforcing the state law that made it a crime to handle a cell phone while driving. “Any of you who’ve been in a movie theater recently with teenagers would notice that when there are bright screens on in a dark space, it’s that much easier to see them,” Warme said, “and so we know that our law enforcement will certainly be able to enforce the hands-free legislation.”

The Iowa Police Chiefs Association and the State Police Officers Council are opposed to the bill. Iowa’s current standard for the tint on vehicle windows was set in 1983. Advocates for the change say windows with a darker tint enhance driving safety by blocking the glare of headlighs from other vehicles at night and the intensity of sunlight during the day.