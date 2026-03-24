Iowans in community theater meet for awards, workshops, shows

The Iowa Community Theater Association is holding its annual state conference this coming weekend in Webster City.

Loween Getter is organizing the event for actors, stage hands, playwrights and other Iowans who are involved in the dramatic arts at the local level.

“We’ve got a lot of people coming in from across the state for the production, for the workshops, and for the gala awards banquet,” Getter says.

One of the presenters will be Webster City native Dan Blankenship, who now lives in New York City.

“He will be doing a workshop called Open Scene Work, where actors will be given short scripts,” Getter says, “and they will work on those, present them, and then see how those scenes can be developed even further.”

The conference will feature a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof Senior,” featuring a cast of actors age 55 and over in an abridged version of the musical. Events run Friday through Sunday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)