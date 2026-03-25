Andrews has qualified for the Iowa GOP Primary ballot

A state panel has unanimously decided Eddie Andrews has qualified for the G-O-P Primary for governor.

The State Objection Panel found Andrews met the threshold of having at least 100 signatures in each of 19 different counties. “This is a win not for the Eddie Andrews campaign, but it’s a win for Iowa,” Andrews told reporters after the meeting. “It’s a win for Iowa voters.”

Andrews said Republican rival Adam Steen and his campaign staff contacted him three times, threatening to challenge his petition signatures. David Bush, who filed the objections, has donated to Steen’s campaign. Bush told the Objection Panel his challenge was prompted after a text from his own son about the validity of Andrews’ petitions.

“I hope we haven’t gotten to the point that supporting a candidate and wanting election integrity are mutually exclusive,” Bush said.

Bush suggested having a five-person race for the GOP nomination favored the perceived frontrunner. “What I saw from the public documents concerned me and I knew enough about this race to understand that some had a vested interest in seeing as many Republican candidates as possible and would never question anything, which is a problem in and of itself,” Bush said, “so it was going to have to be me.”

After the meeting, Andrews responded to Bush’s remarks. “(I) heard a comment about low expectations,” Andrews said. “Let me just tell you: we have a standard of high expectations and a standard of excellence.”

After the meeting, Bush congratulated Andrews. A spokesperson for the Steen campaign was not immediately available for comment..

(this is a developing story. Check back for updates.)