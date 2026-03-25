Preparation is key as Iowans head into severe storm season

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 o’clock this morning and all Iowans are being urged to consider how they’d react if it was the real thing.

Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Harvey says people should take the drill seriously when the sirens sound.

“Wherever you are, think about if that tornado warning came through now,” Harvey says, “where would I go, and what would I do, and take a minute to practice that. The more you practice, the more it’s in your brain, and you automatically respond, instead of letting the fear take over, and you just not know what to do.”

Iowa recorded 32 tornadoes during all of last year, and a record 125 tornadoes the year before, which is why Harvey says it’s critical to be prepared.

“I am encouraging all of our businesses and schools to practice,” she says. “When the siren goes off, actually practice what you’re going to do. I know we do have plans to practice at the courthouse with our county offices — just if it happens, where are we going, so they know what to do. I’m hoping the schools will take part — just anyone who hears that.”

She also advises residents to review tornado and severe weather safety information, like knowing the difference between a watch and a warning.

“A tornado watch just means conditions are all there to create a tornado,” said Harvey. “It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, while a tornado warning means it’s here, we’re ready to put things together, and a tornado is probably going to be seen somewhere soon.”

Harvey advises Iowans to have notification methods handy for severe weather alerts, signing up for notifications through your county’s emergency management website or the National Weather Service.

(Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)