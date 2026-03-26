Congresswoman Hinson talks about E-15 waiver, permanent sales

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the emergency waiver just announced that allows the nationwide sale of E-15 is a good short-term move.

” We know that this action, of course, is going to help our Iowa farmers with a little bit more certainty right now and continue to provide access to lower-cost fuel options for consumers,” Hinson says.

Republicans have been working on a bill to make the year-round sale of E-15 permanent, and Hinson says that needs to get done. “Our farmers do deserve that long-term certainty, and I do think it’s still critical that Congress passes the permanent solution to allow E-15 to be sold year-round across the country,” she says. “I continue to work relentlessly with my colleagues to make sure that our farmers and our biofuels producers are supported and have the lasting stability to feed and fuel the world.”

Hinson believes the year-round E-15 bill is going to happen. “I think we are pretty close to the agreement. We’re going to see bill text very soon. And we understand that this agreement is a product of much negotiation. So, I’ll be excited when we can get that across the finish line, hopefully here very soon,” Hinson says.

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra leads the House Rural Domestic Energy Council and has been negotiating with lawmakers who represent states with oil refineries in trying to find a compromise on E-15. Feenstra said in February that the negotiations are a “civil war.”