UNI launches initiative to fast-track students to graduate in 3 years

The University of Northern Iowa is working to break the stereotype that it takes four or five years to get a bachelor’s degree, by launching a new series of pathways to motivate students to get that degree in three.

Pete Moris, UNI’s director of university relations, says the accelerated program allow students to complete a traditional four-year program in three years by following a structured plan of study starting in their first semester.

“We’ve got over 30 majors where you can complete your degree in three years. So that can be in a number of fields, technology, media, science, elementary education,” Moris says. “So we’ve got a number of programs that are now structured so you can get those done in three years.”

The program focuses on high-demand fields, and Moris says as of the fall of 2025, one in seven students on the Cedar Falls campus already graduates in three years.

“We’ve got students who are bringing a good bit of college credit with them from high school,” Moris says. “We also have students who are really high achievers and want to get out there and get started with their career and are finding ways to not only take those credits they’re bringing in, but taking more credits while they’re here.”

Finishing college in three years means thousands of dollars in savings on tuition, books, food and housing, but Moris says the motivations go well beyond the financial benefits.

“We’ve got a lot of workforce needs in the state of Iowa, whether you’re talking about nursing, whether you’re talking about technology, healthcare, education,” Moris says. “There are a number of fields where you can walk right into a good paying job with a UNI degree. And for a lot of folks, they’re eager to get started down that path for a number of reasons.”

He says the three-year effort reflects UNI’s commitment to expanding flexible, student-centered academic options that help students achieve their educational and career goals efficiently.