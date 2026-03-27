Democrats in Iowa’s 4th district emphasize working across party lines

Iowans can request absentee ballots now for the June 2 Primary Elections. Campaign events are popping up around the state as candidates make their cases to voters and the three Democrats running in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District spoke at a forum in Orange City this week.

The district has 118,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats. Long-time prosecutor Dave Dawson, a former state legislator from Lawton, is touting his experience working with Republicans. “I earned a reputation of somebody who worked in a bipartisan way and worked across the aisle to get accomplishments for constituents in my district regardless of whether they were a Democrat or a Republican or an independent,” Dawson said.

Stephanie Steiner, a retired nurse from Sutherland, is offering a similar message. “What we need are people that are progressive in the fact of ‘let’s work together and do things in the best interest of people of this district,'” Steiner said, “not toe party lines.”

Ashley WolfTornabane, a stay-at-home mother of two from Storm Lake, said it’s time for Iowa to send a fresh face to Washington. “Someone who’s really going to listen to the everyday Iowan instead of amplifying the billionaires and the special interests,” she said, “and prioritizing corporations over hardworking Iowans.”

Chris McGowan is unopposed in the Republican Primary in Iowa’s fourth congressional district. Congressman Randy Feenstra, Iowa’s current fourth district representative, is running for governor.

(Reporting by Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)