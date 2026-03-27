In-person visits suspended at southeast Iowa prison

State prison officials have suspended in-person visits with inmates at a southeast Iowa prison.

The Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility is a minimum security prison and, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections website, there were over a thousand inmates at the facility this morning. The agency’s news release indicates visitations via video link will continue as scheduled. It did not offer a reason for the suspension of in-person visitation at the prison. There’s a separate facility on the 152 acre campus for about 160 low risk inmates who work during the day and in-person visits there will continue.

The Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility opened 50 years ago. A decade ago it was reclassified as a minimum security prison, with a focus on preparing inmates for being paroled.