Iowa Supreme Court upholds drug conviction based on backpack search

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction against a man who entered a Des Moines home under police surveillance with a backpack that officers soon discovered had drugs inside.

The Supreme Court’s opinion says Andrew Porter was “in the right place at the wrong time.” Officers had a search warrant and about 40 minutes after they saw Porter go inside the home carrying a blue backpack, police raided the house. During their search, they found meth and marijuana inside the backpack. Porter appealed his conviction on drug charges, arguing the search violated his constitutional rights since the police warrant was for a search of his friend’s house and not his backpack.

Iowa’s Supreme Court has rejected that argument, calling the raid “model law enforcement.”