‘No Kings’ protests in over 50 Iowa cities and towns this weekend

From Dubuque to Sioux City and Shenandoah to Burlington, thousands of Iowans in over 50 cities and towns participated in Saturday’s nationwide “No Kings” protests.

The first series of nationwide rallies against the Trump Administration and its actions was held in June and this was the third round of “No Kings” gatherings. Kim Van Es is one of the organizers of this weekend’s event in Sioux Center. “No Kings is a resistance movement,” Van Es said, “a resistance to a president and an administration that we believe is abusing their power and is making decisions that is threatening democracy.”

About 200 people gathered in a park in Sioux Center Saturday. Nathaniel Ryan of the Maria Magdalena Reformed Church in Sioux Center was among the speakers. “We are here today because we believe that there is no one above accountability, no one above the law. We demand justice. No amount of actions or cover ups can keep them from the justice that is coming,” he said. “…We must also imagine a better future.” Participants in Sioux Center’s “No Kings” rally then lining up along Highway 75 with signs and flags.

The White House called the protests “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.” Adam Steen, one of the Republicans running for governor, used the phrase “No Brains Protest” in a social media post and said in “any country actually ruled by a king,” these kinds of protests wouldn’t be allowed.

(By Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center/Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)