Sioux City police say teens riding motorbikes caused problems on Morningside campus

Sioux City police have identified three marauding motorbike teens who’ve been causing problems on the Morningside University campus.

Sergeant Tom Gill says they’ve gotten several reports of masked teens riding dirt bikes and mini motorcycles causing problems throughout the campus. “Running students off the sidewalk and then onto the landscaping and the grass, tearing up some of the landscaping and also doing donuts there in the middle of campus. Pretty quick, once we sent the pictures out, even with the face coverings on, we were able to identify the three suspects,” he says.

Gill says the 15-year-old and two 13-year-old boys are not the only ones involved in the mischief. “There’s also several more that we’re looking into now because we’re getting several complaints about these little mini motorcycles that are terrorizing the Morningside area and not just the Morningside area, we’re getting we’re getting reports of these all over town,” Gill says.

Gill says it’s obvious the teens covered their faces believing that would keep them from being caught. “Because those facial coverings they were wearing, they weren’t going to protect them from any falls or spills off that motorcycle. None of them were wearing a helmet. So they were definitely trying to conceal their identity. he says. “They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew that they were causing property damage. The three individuals involved in this particular case, they were referred to our Youth Bureau investigators for follow-up.” He says they got several tips about the identity of the teens after releasing pictures from surveillance video.

Gill says it’s possible that civil penalties may be assessed against the teens due to the property damage they’ve caused.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)