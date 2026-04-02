‘Right to Repair’ bill clears first hurdle in Iowa House

A bill supporters say would give Iowans a clear right to repair their farm equipment has cleared initial review in the Iowa House.

Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman said some manufacturers are voluntarily providing information to farmers about how to repair tractors, combines and other equipment, but it’s not enough. “We need something that has real teeth,” Lehman said, “real enforcement.”

The bill as currently written would require manufacturers to provide free access to software that would guide someone through the process of making repairs, but key lawmakers say they’re likely to come up with some sort of an access fee. Jake Highfill, a lobbyist for the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, said the costs of repairs are getting “insane,” and the bill would save farmers money.

“Farmers have been fixing their tractors and equipment for decades, probably almost 100 years,” Highfill said during a House subcommittee hearing late Wednesday afternoon. “This is a simple approach.”

Several farm implement dealers spoke against the bill. Clay Haley, who runs Haley Equipment in Carroll and Rockwell City with his sister, said he’s concerned about part of the bill that would control the profit margin on the parts he sells. “Pretty please, get out of my balance sheet and stop trying to affect my profit and loss,” Haley told legislators. “I promise I can run it and I probably don’t make as much as you think I do.”

Stacey Pellett, a lobbyist for Deere and Company, said “facilitating repairs

is part of John Deere’s business model and it has an agreement with the American Farm Bureau to provide access to the information that guides farmers through the repair process. “What this bill actually does is disrupt a competitive marketplace that is already delivering results,” Pellett said. “Manfacturers and dealers compete across brands to provide the best diagnostic tools at the best price.”

The bill has won approval from two of the three members on a House subcommittee. One of the panel’s members said farmers shouldn’t need “a password and a corporate blessing” to fix their equipment.